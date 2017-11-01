SGB pushes bill in honor of late Pitt student

SGB announced they are urging the passage of Pennsylvania Senate Bill No. 196 — a bill which proposes GPS tracking for people who have potential to violate a PFA filed against them. (Photo by Hari Iyer | Staff Photographer)

Student Government President Max Kneis announced a resolution Tuesday night urging the passage of a Pennsylvania bill that he said could have saved the life of Alina Sheykhet, a Pitt student who was found dead Oct. 8.

SB 196 says those individuals who have a protection-from-abuse order filed against them can be monitored by a GPS if a judge decides the person is likely to violate the PFA.

Matthew Darby, Sheykhet’s ex-boyfriend whom she filed a protection-from-abuse order against after a trespassing incident, was charged with homicide in her death. Kneis said SGB is going to be looking beyond Pitt for support in getting the bill passed and is calling for it to be named as “Alina’s Law.”

“I think it’s important to show that Student Government Board and the undergraduate Pitt student body support this push and to put some more institutional support behind what Alina’s parents are doing to honor her memory,” Kneis said.

Later in the meeting, board member Ciara Barry announced she is planning three one-hour self-defense seminars starting in either late November or the spring semester. Curtis Smith, a professor in public safety, will teach the event along with others he will bring on board.

“I think … people tend to not feel completely safe walking home at night,” Barry said.

Barry has taken one of Smith’s self-defense classes, which inspired her to set up these seminars. She doesn’t think many people have experience with self-defense skills and wants others to learn them as she did. She said she wants the seminars to continue beyond the three sessions, whether they are bi-monthly or once a semester.

“I think it’s important that people are exposed to more education on how to protect themselves,” Barry said.

Board member Nihita Manem announced a South Asian themed Eat & Greet will be held Fiday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the William Pitt Union’s lower lounge. The event will have Asian foods including Aloo Gobi, Chicken Tikka Masala and Chole Masala.

Manem said the goal of the event is to get student feedback about what they want when it comes to different dining selection at Market. She worked with South Asian student groups on campus, such as Muslim Student Association and South Asian Student Association, to help choose the foods for the event.

“I grew up with a lot of cultural food, a lot of Indian food, and it’s hard to find that at Market,” Manem said.

SGB has allocated $367,826.65, out of the $2.6 million in the Student Activities Fund, to student groups since the start of the academic year to Oct. 20.

