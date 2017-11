A man was arrested in the VA Hospital parking garage Monday night for possibly peering into student dormitories on upper campus. Donny Falk | Staff Photographer

VA Hospital police arrested a man in the hospital’s parking garage for invasion of privacy Monday night.

Pitt police said in a crime alert that the individual was possibly spying into upper campus dormitory windows from the garage. According to Joe Miksch, a university spokesperson, Pitt heard about the incident Tuesday morning and was told the man used a spotting scope. The VA Hospital Police Department are currently trying to figure out who the possible victims are.

“The University is cooperating with VAPD to determine if students may have been impacted and is working to directly inform the residents of nearby residence halls of the investigation,” Miksch said in a statement Tuesday.





