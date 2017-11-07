Four Pitt men’s soccer players earn all-ACC honors

Four new members of the Pitt men's soccer team received all-ACC honors on Tuesday. (Photos by Thomas Yang | Senior Staff Photographer)

For the first time since joining the conference in 2013, the Pitt men’s soccer team received four individual all-ACC honors Tuesday, according to the league.

The ACC selected junior midfielder Javi Perez for the Second Team, while selecting senior defenseman Pol Planellas to the Third Team. In addition to these honors, the ACC named first-year forwards Edward Kizza and Alexander Dexter to the conference All-Freshman Team. All four players were new to the squad this season.

Perez and Planellas are both from Spain, both brought onto the rebuilding team by head coach Jay Vidovich. Though Perez finished off the season with two goals and Planellas with one, both finished the season as defensive assets with four assists apiece.

Because of a surgery on a torn ACL earlier this week, it is unlikely Perez will be playing on the pitch any time soon.

Of the first-year forwards, Dexter was the leading scorer this season, with a total of six goals. Kizza trailed close behind, ending the season with four. Both led the teams to victory on multiple occasions, including games against No. 13 Columbia and No. 7 Notre Dame.

Pitt closed its season last week after a loss in the first round of the ACC tournament against No. 21 Notre Dame. They ended the season 8-10-0 overall and 2-6-0 in the ACC.



