When you give a tenant a bad experience

If you rely on your neighbors to take out your trash... You'll end up with a city citation. (Photo by Rachel Glasser | Contributing Editor)

When you rent a house from a landlord…

He’s going to want you to sign a lease.

When he wants you to sign a lease…

You should say, ‘lemme read that first, please.’

When you’ve read it front to back…

Some things may alarm you, such as the fact that your lease calls for you to deep clean the carpets yourself before you move out.

But you might just decide to ignore it because you wanna snatch up a house quick that accommodates you and your besties.

When you move into your house…

You may discover the last tenant didn’t deep clean the carpets.

And your landlord didn’t either.

What the heck.

When he finally cleans your carpet…

You’ll want to feel clean, too, so you’ll take a shower.

Only to find that you have to spend 40 minutes showering because of the lack of water pressure.

When he tries to fix your water pressure…

He’ll change the showerhead.

And it still won’t work. And the water will be cold.

But he’ll ask if it’ll do.

And you’ll begrudgingly agree.

When the weather starts to get cold and you finally can’t take the freezing water anymore…

You’ll call him again.

And he’ll finally call a plumber.

And your water pressure and temperature problem will magically be solved.

Be your own advocate.

The End

An autobiographical account





