Interactive crime map Nov. 21 to Nov. 28




The Pitt News Staff
November 30, 2017

DateTimeBuildingAddressSummary
Nov. 2112:49 a.m.Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police confiscated a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Nov. 211:30 a.m.Lothrop Hall190 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of stolen laundry.
Nov. 211:31 a.m.Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited two students for smoking or posessing marijuana in public.
Nov 218:10 a.m.Public Safety Building3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police in issuing eight students conduct referrals.
Nov. 2110:07 a.m.Public Safety Building3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a student.
Nov. 2112:05 p.m.Old Engineering Hall3943 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a n individual’s report that a piece of equipment lent out for a research study had not been returned.
Nov. 211:00 p.m.Market Central3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of 15 Cornish hens. Investigation pending.
Nov. 217:47 p.m.3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited a non-affilaite for public drunkeness.
Nov 232:26 a.m.3700 Block Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited a student for disorderly conduct.
Nov. 251:50 a.m.Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police arrested a non-affilaite by summons for possession of drug parphernalia.
Nov. 267:31 p.m.Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of the theft of his bicycle. Investigation pending.
Nov. 277:46 a.m.Panther Hollow Lot2 Boundary Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited two non-affiliates for theft of services.
Nov. 2710:19 a.m.Public Safety Building3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted another agency with a fraud report.
Nov. 2712:25 a.m.Law School3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.
Nov. 2712:29 a.m.Clapp Hall4249 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of a missing laptop after the student left their laptop unattended. Investigation pending.
Nov. 271:32 p.m.Detre Hall3811 O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police with a sex offense.
Nov. 2711:14 p.m.Irvis Hall3825 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issues four students conduct referrals after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
Nov. 2810:54 a.m.UPMC Health Center200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police with the theft of a purse.
Nov. 282:17 p.m.William Pitt Union3959 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a stolen bicycle. Investigation pending.
Nov. 2811:36 p.m.Litchfield Tower C3990 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.



