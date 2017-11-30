Interactive crime map Nov. 21 to Nov. 28

|Date
|Time
|Building
|Address
|Summary
|Nov. 21
|12:49 a.m.
|Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police confiscated a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop.
|Nov. 21
|1:30 a.m.
|Lothrop Hall
|190 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of stolen laundry.
|Nov. 21
|1:31 a.m.
|Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited two students for smoking or posessing marijuana in public.
|Nov 21
|8:10 a.m.
|Public Safety Building
|3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police in issuing eight students conduct referrals.
|Nov. 21
|10:07 a.m.
|Public Safety Building
|3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issued a warrant for the arrest of a student.
|Nov. 21
|12:05 p.m.
|Old Engineering Hall
|3943 O’Hara St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a n individual’s report that a piece of equipment lent out for a research study had not been returned.
|Nov. 21
|1:00 p.m.
|Market Central
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of the theft of 15 Cornish hens. Investigation pending.
|Nov. 21
|7:47 p.m.
|3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited a non-affilaite for public drunkeness.
|Nov 23
|2:26 a.m.
|3700 Block Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited a student for disorderly conduct.
|Nov. 25
|1:50 a.m.
|Bates Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police arrested a non-affilaite by summons for possession of drug parphernalia.
|Nov. 26
|7:31 p.m.
|Fifth Avenue and Bouquet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of the theft of his bicycle. Investigation pending.
|Nov. 27
|7:46 a.m.
|Panther Hollow Lot
|2 Boundary Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police cited two non-affiliates for theft of services.
|Nov. 27
|10:19 a.m.
|Public Safety Building
|3725 Sutherland Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted another agency with a fraud report.
|Nov. 27
|12:25 a.m.
|Law School
|3900 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief.
|Nov. 27
|12:29 a.m.
|Clapp Hall
|4249 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a report of a missing laptop after the student left their laptop unattended. Investigation pending.
|Nov. 27
|1:32 p.m.
|Detre Hall
|3811 O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police with a sex offense.
|Nov. 27
|11:14 p.m.
|Irvis Hall
|3825 University Drive C, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issues four students conduct referrals after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
|Nov. 28
|10:54 a.m.
|UPMC Health Center
|200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police assisted city police with the theft of a purse.
|Nov. 28
|2:17 p.m.
|William Pitt Union
|3959 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a stolen bicycle. Investigation pending.
|Nov. 28
|11:36 p.m.
|Litchfield Tower C
|3990 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.