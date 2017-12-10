Junior-college quarterback commits to Pitt

With Zelinski’s addition to the roster, it is unlikely head coach Pat Narduzzi returns all quarterback options. (Anna Bongardino / Assistant Visual Editor)

Pitt football just signed a junior-college quarterback for next season, extending their roster under center.

Tyler Zelinski of Erie Community College said Sunday on Twitter he committed to Pitt as a walk-on. After some consistent performances at the end of the season, first-year Kenny Pickett emerged as the Panthers’ probable starter — but Zelinski will add to the Panthers’ depth at quarterback.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback threw for 1,756 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in his nine games this year as a redshirt freshman.

Zelinski took to Twitter to announce his commitment Sunday morning, thanking his family, coaches and college for their support.

“I want to thank Erie Community College for taking me in and helping me receive this amazing opportunity to further my academic and athletic career,” he wrote.

Prior to attending Erie Community College, Zelinski attended and played for Division II Ashland University in Ohio.

Before Zelinski’s announcement, the Panthers were expected to have a crowded roster next year at the quarterback position with Pickett, redshirt sophomore Ben DiNucci, redshirt freshman Thomas MacVittie, walk-on sophomore Jake Zilinskas and recent commit Nick Patti. Zelinski’s addition makes it likely Pitt won’t return all their quarterback options.



