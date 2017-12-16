Panthers top McNeese State by double-digits, 72-51

After a sluggish start, the Panthers basketball team found their momentum late in the first half and pulled away from the McNeese State Cowboys, winning 72-51.

With senior forward and de facto team leader Ryan Luther out for the game due to a right foot injury, the panthers looked to other top season scorers — junior guard Jared Wilson-Frame and first-year guard Marcus Carr — to take control of the court. Wilson-Frame led the team with 19 points, and Carr followed close behind with 17.

McNeese State took an early lead, going up 10-3 six minutes into the game. Wilson-Frame lead a Panther scoring run toward the end of the half, going up 24-19 into the break. The Panthers offense pulled away in the second half.

The Panthers shot 42 percent from the field, holding the Cowboys to 35 percent. Though the Panthers led almost the entire game, they turned the ball over 11 times, compared to the Cowboys eight.

Pitt (6-5) now claims a winning record headed into competitive ACC play later this month.

The Panthers will take on the Delaware State Hornets this Tuesday at the Petersen Events Center in the hopes to continue their winning streak. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.



