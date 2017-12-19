Pitt lands two recruits before signing day

With no bowl games to look forward to over the holiday season, the Pitt Panthers football team got to work improving next year’s team early this year. Two recruits announced their intent to sign with Pitt via Twitter on Monday.

Marquis Williams, a senior cornerback at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and V’Lique Carter, a senior defensive back from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida each tweeted that they will be spending their college careers at Pitt.

Carter is currently rated as a three-star recruit by rivals.com and finished his senior season with 25 tackles and two interceptions. Before Monday Carter had been committed to Iowa State University since Nov. 15.

“I just wanna thank God for giving me this opportunity and thank the whole Iowa State coaching staff for recruiting me,” Carter wrote. “With that being said I will de-commit from Iowa State and will be signing to the University of Pittsburgh.”

Williams is also ranked as a three-star recruit by rivals.com and had previously verbally committed to Pitt Aug. 21. He doubled down on his commitment in his tweet Monday.

“I’ll be officially signing with the University of Pittsburgh on the 20th,” Williams said.

Williams and Carter are two of 16 total commits in Pitt’s 2018 recruiting class, currently ranked as the 50th best class nationally by 247sports.com.

Both defensive backs will sign their letters of intent on Wednesday during college football’s early signing period which will go from Dec. 20 through Dec 22.



