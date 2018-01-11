Immigration officials make arrest on Craig Street

Immigration and Customs Enforcement made an arrest on Craig Street Thursday. (Photo by John Hamilton / Managing Editor)

Immigration officers arrested a person on Craig Street Thursday afternoon as part of a targeted raid in the Oakland area, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Thursday night.

ICE officials said the Pittsburgh sub-office conducted an operation that lead to an arrest of one person at the Union Grill. A Union Grill employee said the restaurant had no comment when The Pitt News asked to speak to a manager about the arrest Thursday night.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officers do not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately,” a email statement from ICE read. “ICE’s enforcement actions are targeted and lead driven.”

Some Craig Street restaurant employees said ICE targeted a second restaurant, and a Facebook post from Liana Maneese alleged ICE picked up three people, but officials only reported one arrest.

Social media users began posting about the raid early Thursday afternoon. Some users expressed concern, warning community members and encouraging locals to notify their neighbors.

In response to inquiries from Twitter users about the searches, Mayor William Peduto tweeted that the City’s law enforcement did not receive any notifications from ICE and that he had limited information regarding the arrests made by a federal agency.

Several employees of other Craig Street businesses were aware of the arrests. An employee at Yuva India, who didn’t give a name for privacy reasons, said they saw several black Suburbans with government plates that the employee concluded belonged to ICE.

Under President Donald Trump, ICE arrests have increased. Arrests went up 30 percent during the 2017 fiscal year, compared to 2016. Yesterday, ICE conducted a nationwide sweep of 7-Eleven stores, making 21 arrests.

Some Tweets and Facebook posts referenced the recent raids of 7-Eleven stores, warning undocumented immigrants about the presence of ICE in Oakland.

Heads up, ICE is conducting immigration raids in Pittsburgh's Oakland neighborhood. Please notify any families who could be impacted. — A+ Schools (@APlusSchools) January 11, 2018

It’s reported that ICE is in Oakland (around Craig St.) doing raids. If you can help in any way please do!! (The reports are unconfirmed, but please be aware) — Pitt Progressives YDSA🌹 (@PittYDSA) January 11, 2018

HEY PGH:

Reports that ICE is slinking around Oakland. I live near that street, DM me if you need help. pic.twitter.com/F7wjGX8VrV — herb (@dolphinjail) January 11, 2018

** Please Share ** ICE raids reported in Oakland neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Be alert, protect your neighbors. I was stopped on the Liberty Bridge for a routine “check” that I’ve never seen my entire 3 years in Pgh.#ICE #immigration #raids #pittsburgh — K (@not_in_the_moog) January 11, 2018

.



printPrint