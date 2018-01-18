close

Interactive crime map Jan. 9-16


TPN News Desk
January 18, 2018

DateTimeBuildingAddressSummary
Jan.91:45 a.m.Bruce Hall3945 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
Jan. 91:39 p.m.William Pitt Union3959 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing coat. An investigation is pending.
Jan. 106:58 p.m.Petersen Events Center3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan.112:13 p.m.Sennott Square210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a stolen wallet and used credit card. An investigation is pending.
Jan. 114:28 p.m.Atwood St & Dawson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police responded to a student’s report that after he dropped his wallet an unknown person picked it up and ran away with it. Investigation pending.
Jan. 114:59 p.m.Hillman Library3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260Pitt police cited a non-affilaited person for defiant trespass.
Jan. 1212:38 a.m.Litchfield Tower Lobby3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a non-affilaited person for underage drinking, public drunkeness and disorderly conduct.
Jan. 1211:31 a.m.Public Saftey Building3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213City police reported a liquor law violation from Dec. 15th, 2017. An individual was cited for missrepresentinghis age to buy alcohol.
Jan. 1211:57 p.m.Litchfield Tower A3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 1312:09 a.m.Litchfield Tower A3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 1312:30 a.m.Holland Hall3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 131:11 a.m.Lothrop Hall190 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 132:52 a.m.Holland Hall3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 1312:04 p.m.Bouquet Gardens (Building D)307 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.
Jan. 135:55 p.m.51 Boundary St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police responded to the report of the theft of video game equipment. An investigation is pending.
Jan. 1311:23 p.m.Kappa Sigma3523 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police issued four students conduct referrals after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
Jan. 142:08 a.m.McCormick Hall3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
Jan. 143:04 a.m.Posvar Hall Garage230 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
Jan. 144:01 p.m.3500 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for stalking and harassment.
Jan. 162:38 p.m.Trees Hall140 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing coat. An investigation is pending.
Jan. 166:06 p.m.Bellefield Hall315 S Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing musical instrument. An investigation is pending.

 

