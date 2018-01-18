Interactive crime map Jan. 9-16

|Date
|Time
|Building
|Address
|Summary
|Jan.9
|1:45 a.m.
|Bruce Hall
|3945 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
|Jan. 9
|1:39 p.m.
|William Pitt Union
|3959 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing coat. An investigation is pending.
|Jan. 10
|6:58 p.m.
|Petersen Events Center
|3719 Terrace St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan.11
|2:13 p.m.
|Sennott Square
|210 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
|Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a stolen wallet and used credit card. An investigation is pending.
|Jan. 11
|4:28 p.m.
|Atwood St & Dawson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police responded to a student’s report that after he dropped his wallet an unknown person picked it up and ran away with it. Investigation pending.
|Jan. 11
|4:59 p.m.
|Hillman Library
|3960 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15260
|Pitt police cited a non-affilaited person for defiant trespass.
|Jan. 12
|12:38 a.m.
|Litchfield Tower Lobby
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a non-affilaited person for underage drinking, public drunkeness and disorderly conduct.
|Jan. 12
|11:31 a.m.
|Public Saftey Building
|3412 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|City police reported a liquor law violation from Dec. 15th, 2017. An individual was cited for missrepresentinghis age to buy alcohol.
|Jan. 12
|11:57 p.m.
|Litchfield Tower A
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 13
|12:09 a.m.
|Litchfield Tower A
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 13
|12:30 a.m.
|Holland Hall
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 13
|1:11 a.m.
|Lothrop Hall
|190 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 13
|2:52 a.m.
|Holland Hall
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 13
|12:04 p.m.
|Bouquet Gardens (Building D)
|307 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police responded to a report of criminal mischief. An investigation is pending.
|Jan. 13
|5:55 p.m.
|51 Boundary St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police responded to the report of the theft of video game equipment. An investigation is pending.
|Jan. 13
|11:23 p.m.
|Kappa Sigma
|3523 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police issued four students conduct referrals after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
|Jan. 14
|2:08 a.m.
|McCormick Hall
|3990 Fifth Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police issued a student a conduct referral after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
|Jan. 14
|3:04 a.m.
|Posvar Hall Garage
|230 S Bouquet St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police cited a student for underage drinking.
|Jan. 14
|4:01 p.m.
|3500 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police arrested a non-affiliated person for stalking and harassment.
|Jan. 16
|2:38 p.m.
|Trees Hall
|140 Allequippa St, Pittsburgh, PA 15261
|Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing coat. An investigation is pending.
|Jan. 16
|6:06 p.m.
|Bellefield Hall
|315 S Bellefield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
|Pitt police responded to a student’s report of a missing musical instrument. An investigation is pending.