close

Nominate Someone For TPN's Annual Silhouettes Edition

Coil thaws, floods Fifth Ave. Towers lobby entrance

Coil thaws, floods Fifth Ave. Towers lobby entrance


After a coil thawed at the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Litchfield Towers lobby, workers closed off the entrance. (Photo by Janine Faust / Assistant News Editor)



TPN News Desk
January 21, 2018

When a frozen coil thawed, it momentarily added a new waterfall feature to the Fifth Avenue entrance to the Towers Lobby Friday morning.

As a result of the thawed coil, water pooled into the area between the Towers patio and the lobby entrance. The water spread into the lobby and soaked the carpet in the entranceway.

Pitt maintenance workers compared the the situation to when an unplugged refrigerator starts dripping because it gets too warm. They began cleaning up the water and drying out the carpet for safety reasons. The entrance reopened Friday afternoon.

printPrint

Leave a comment.