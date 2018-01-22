Lyke announces creation of Pitt Hall of Fame

Heather Lyke announced the creation of a Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame on Monday morning, according to a release from Pitt athletics.

The Hall of Fame — the first of its kind at the University — will honor collegiate athletes and coaches who have built a legacy while at Pitt.

“[Pitt athletics has] a history that is impressive, inspiring and in need of a fitting showcase,” Lyke said in the release.

In order to be considered for the Hall of Fame, nominees must be five years removed from their final season at Pitt, and currently must not be playing at a professional level. Nominations can be submitted by anyone through a form on the athletics website.

The nomination period will end in March, with the inaugural class being honored in September.

The selection committee will be made up of high-ranking athletics administration, such as Christian Spears, Deputy Athletic Director, and Lyke herself. Pitt community members, members of the Pitt Athletics board of trustees and era representatives — individuals who were at Pitt or involved with the campus community throughout certain decades — will be included on the selection committee as well.

“Our inspiration for creating the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame [is] to celebrate and pay tribute to those individuals who set the standards of excellence while wearing the Blue and Gold,” Lyke said.



