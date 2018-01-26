Cartoon: January 26, 2018

printPrint
In spring, we walk to class in miniskirts; we’ve got our books in hand. Everything seems swell outside, the weather at our command. Runners jogging in the park, the warmth remains when it turns dark, and every decision appears to be a complete, brand-new start. In spring, the little things matter more; the birds […]
Our dusty dictionary sits unused on the bottom shelf of the five-level mahogany bookcase. Once important for teaching us children the words we didn’t know yet, it filled our dirty hands, as we put pencil smudges on the page, but now we’ve got the internet. Mom bought it brand-new from Barnes and Noble when […]
