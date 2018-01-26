Police investigating attempted robbery

Pitt police issued a crime alert about an attempted robbery Thursday night on the 100 block of University Place.

A victim told both Pitt police and City police that the attempted robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. when he was walking the 4000-4100 block of O’Hara Street. At that time, an unknown man approached him and asked for money. The victim stated that he did not have anything, leading the perpetrator to ask for money again while holding a knife. The victim and the perpetrator had a brief struggle, after which the suspect ran toward Bigelow Boulevard.

The victim did not report any injuries according to the crime alert.

The suspect is an African American male in his late 20s or early 30s. He is approximately 5’9” or 6’0” tall and aws wearing a black jacket, blue pants and a black beanie hat.

Pittsburgh police and city police are asking that anyone with information about the incident please call Pitt police at 412-624-2121 (Reference Report #18-00357) or City police at 412-422-6520 (Reference CCR #18-16159).



