Pitt: Then and Now (Part 4)

(Comic by Liam McFadden | Staff Illustrator)
(Illustration by Liam McFadden | Staff Illustrator)
printPrint
When news broke last week that some members of Pitt College Republicans were participating in a private GroupMe that shared racist memes, headlines may as well have read, “College students say something racist — again.” A Twitter account called “Racists @ Pitt” published screenshots from the private chat last week, which depicted highly offensive content […]
With statues of Confederate generals removed across the South last summer and likenesses of Christopher Columbus vandalized across the North last October, it was only a matter of time before the next symbol of racism in America came down. This time, it was in our own backyard. The Cleveland Indians announced earlier this week that […]
Close
4