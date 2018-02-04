Photos and videos: Students celebrate Eagles Super Bowl win

The last time a Philly sports team won a major championship, the United States was in a recession, former President George W. Bush signed a $700 billion bailout bill and O.J. Simpson was found guilty of charges of kidnapping and armed robbery.
Now, more than 10 years later, hundreds of Pitt students took to the streets to celebrate the Eagle’s 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.
Pitt police say they'll let students celebrate and won't intervene until there's destruction. pic.twitter.com/06EAbhHcLl
— John Hamilton (@jham1496) February 5, 2018
Students sing to celebrate Eagles pic.twitter.com/KjnPRfjIFS
— Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018
Students are now running down Forbes Avenue pic.twitter.com/F8JKvfvXtj
— Ash Sivaganesh (@AshSivaganesh) February 5, 2018
Crowd in front of the Panther statue after the #Eagles #SuperBowl win. pic.twitter.com/G70QWxXubO
— John Hamilton (@jham1496) February 5, 2018