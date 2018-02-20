Looking toward the Horizon: Kennedy wins SGB presidency

Maggie Kennedy celebrates with her slate after winning the election for SGB president Tuesday night. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)

Junior Maggie Kennedy will be the 2018-2019 Student Government Board president, winning an election that saw just 18 percent of the student body cast a ballot.

Skip to 28:20 for the results.

Kennedy received 1889 votes in the Tuesday election, beating junior Saket Rajprohat by 421 votes. This year’s election saw a 32.7 percent drop in voter turnout compared to the 2017 election.

Jahari Mercer will be the executive vice president after winning the most votes among board candidates.

Students elected Jessa Chong, Pooja Humar, Cory Stillman, Rajaab Nadeem, Cole Dunn, Zechariah Brown and Albert Tanjaya as the seven other board members.

This story will be updated.



printPrint