Alpha Kappa Alpha suspended, police investigating alleged hazing

Police are investigating an alleged hazing incident after 12 pledges of Pitt’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority chapter went to the Penn Hills police department to report hazing, according to the department’s police chief.

Dean of Students Kenyon Bonner sent an email to students Wednesday saying Alpha Kappa Alpha has been placed on suspension pending results of an investigation by Penn Hills and Pitt police. The rest of Greek life remains on modified social probation from a January incident.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said 12 female Pitt students and one of their mothers walked into the department and reported hazing Monday afternoon. The students claimed they were brought to a house in the town outside Pittsburgh twice, Burton said, once on Feb. 21 and again Feb. 23.

Burton said the mother of a student wanted to file a report after she noticed bruising on her daughter. He said police have not seen any bruising yet but the mother has a photo. A paddle may have been used in the alleged hazing, Burton added.

The communications chairman at the sorority’s national office did not answer a call from The Pitt News. Pitt’s chapter hasn’t responded to an email sent Wednesday afternoon.

The University released a statement regarding the incident, confirming the suspension and investigation.

“The Penn Hills Police Department, in close partnership with University of Pittsburgh Police, is working to investigate a potential hazing incident, which occurred off-campus,” the statement said. “The University rejects hazing and intimidation of any kind—and in all circumstances.”

Pitt police conducted interviews with five of the students, Burton said, adding that the departments are cooperating in a “parallel investigation.”

Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said the University began working with students and families when they were notified, providing resources such as counseling.

“The rest of the student body and parents were notified as soon as it was determined doing so would not interfere with the police department’s investigation,” he said.

Bonner’s letter said student organizations found responsible of hazing could have their University status permanently terminated. Students found responsible for hazing could also be expelled, regardless of the severity.

“Based on this incident, the Division of Student Affairs will reevaluate the next steps regarding the future of fraternity and sorority life at Pitt,” Bonner said.

Bonner also said campus resources are available to help students file reports and manage their self-care, including the University Counseling Center, Title IX Office and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the University of Pittsburgh police department at (412) 624-2121, or the Penn Hills police department at (412) 798-2035.

Got a tip? Email us at editor@pittnews.com, or call us at 412-648-7980.

John Hamilton, Janine Faust and Christian Snyder contributed reporting.



printPrint