Poetry: A game of snakes

I slide my red and yellow
headphones onto my head,
the cushions covering my ears,
and I plug myself in.
I push play to begin the game.
Music slips into my ears
from both sides of my headphones,
a literal earworm entering my brain.
The notes caress my inner ear
before spiraling down my spine.
The feeling rests in my chest,
the beat of a drum mimicking
my steady heartbeat
and vocals making their way
into my lungs, eager to be sung.
The music spreads outward
to my hands as a tingle.
My hands awaken,
tapping out a rhythm on my thigh,
lightly, but with purpose.
The melody holds my hips
like a dance partner.
I sway like the limbs
of a tree caught in a breeze.
My knees bend slightly
as the song shoots through them,
and then settles in my feet,
planted firmly on the ground.
A black boot softly stomps out a beat
on the salted concrete sidewalk,
and then the notes exit softly
through my sock-covered toes.
