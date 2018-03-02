Cartoon: March 2, 2018

printPrint
Rain runs down the misted windowpane, slide, slick, slip liquid lengthening, water accumulating from a drop to a drip, bumping together, absorbing one into the other. Pitter-patter against the glass. Dangerous clouds rumble in the distance. Lightning strikes, but only once. It brightens the night like a lighthouse with its beacon blazing. Rain, rain, please […]
I slide my red and yellow headphones onto my head, the cushions covering my ears, and I plug myself in. I push play to begin the game. Music slips into my ears from both sides of my headphones, a literal earworm entering my brain. The notes caress my inner ear before spiraling down my spine. […]
Close
4