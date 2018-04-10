Sugar-coated: donuts out, Insomnia in

Meyran Avenue’s sweet spot is shutting down — but “donut” worry, something else is coming along to make that late night insomnia manageable.

Insomnia Cookies is set to move in across from the now-closed Peace, Love and Little Donuts in the near future as Meyran’s newest eatery. The donut shop launched in the Strip District in 2009 and has since expanded across the country to states such as Oregon, West Virginia, Ohio and Texas, but most of its locations are in Pennsylvania.

Insomnia announced last June it was coming to Pittsburgh’s South Side, but the opening on Meyran is set to take a second location in the City. The popular college franchise specializes in baking customizable cookies daily until 3:00 a.m., and delivers to customers across the country beginning at 10:00 a.m. It has established offices in New York and Philadelphia, since a student from the University of Pennsylvania founded it in 2003, and it has spread to more than 100 locations.

The company released cookie options that will be available at the South Side location, which include Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and the S’mores Deluxe. It will offer a free cookie to those with a coupon at its grand opening.

An opening date and menu of cookie offerings for the Oakland location is still to be determined — you’ll have to see how the cookie crumbles.



