As a senior riding out my last couple weeks of being an undergraduate at Pitt, it’s easy to find reasons to celebrate and go out with some friends.

Found the perfect graduation outfit? Let’s get a shot pitcher — with extra gummy worms. Attended my last 8 a.m. class? Dollar well drinks on me.

Whatever your reason is for indulging in some alcohol, please drink responsibly. And no, I’m not talking about adding ice to your drink to stay “hydrated.”

Cheers,

Ashwini Sivaganesh, editor-in-chief

Our annual Beer and Wine Edition is on newsstands today. Click the headlines below to read the stories: