Beer and Wine Edition

Beer and Wine Edition


(Photo by Thomas Yang / Visual Editor)



The Pitt News
April 13, 2018

As a senior riding out my last couple weeks of being an undergraduate at Pitt, it’s easy to find reasons to celebrate and go out with some friends.

Found the perfect graduation outfit? Let’s get a shot pitcher — with extra gummy worms. Attended my last 8 a.m. class? Dollar well drinks on me.

Whatever your reason is for indulging in some alcohol, please drink responsibly. And no, I’m not talking about adding ice to your drink to stay “hydrated.”

Cheers,

Ashwini Sivaganesh, editor-in-chief 

Our annual Beer and Wine Edition is on newsstands today. Click the headlines below to read the stories:

Gene’s Place raises the bar in #PittMadness challenge

Gene Ney pours a beer at his Oakland bar, Gene’s Place.

Backyard brewers: Students craft their own creations

Grant Larson, a sophomore microbiology major, creates a variety of home-brewed beers at a friend’s house including stout, pale ales, IPA’s and cider. (Photo by Kyleen Considine | Senior Staff Videographer)

Point: Going out in Oakland gives a feeling of home

The exterior of Peter’s Pub in Oakland. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)

Counterpoint: Going out isn’t worth the time

Assistant opinion editor Sarah Shearer’s wine bottle repurposed as a flower vase. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)

Cocktail classroom: Professors bring classes to the bars

(Illustration by Liam Mcfadden | Staff Illustrator)

Column: Treat being under 21 like the disease it is

(Illustration by Raka Sarkar | Senior Staff Illustrator)



