Luther leaves Pitt

Former Pitt senior forward Ryan Luther will be transferring to Arizona for the 2018-19 basketball season. (Photo by Thomas Yang | Visual Editor)

The Pitt men’s basketball team got an answer to one of its biggest roster questions heading into next season on Wednesday night. Graduate forward Ryan Luther will be transferring to Arizona for the 2018-19 season, according to reports.

Luther leaves a big absence in the Panthers’ already-depleted roster. He led the team in both points and rebounds per game before missing the last 22 games of the season with a foot injury he suffered in Pitt’s Dec. 9 loss against West Virginia.

Luther joins sophomore guard Parker Stewart as the second Panther to decide to transfer after the hiring of new head coach Jeff Capel.

In his four seasons at Pitt, Luther averaged 5.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in 86 career games. He was nominated to the All-ACC Academic Team in his sophomore and junior years.

Sophomore guard Khameron Davis, sophomore forward Shamiel Stevenson, sophomore center Terrell Brown and junior guard/forward Jared Wilson-Frame have all announced that they will return next season after previously requesting their releases.

The Panthers are still waiting on decisions from sophomore guard Marcus Carr, junior guard Malik Ellison and sophomore forward Kene Chukwuka.



printPrint