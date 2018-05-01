Pitt extends contract with Athletic Director Heather Lyke

Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced last week a six-year extension to Athletic Director Heather Lyke’s contract. Lyke was hired in March 2017 to replace Scott Barnes — and she had a busy first year.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Gallagher and our Board of Trustees for their belief in me, our team and what we are building in Pitt Athletics,” Lyke said in a press release. “Their support is invaluable and every member of our department knows our university is committed to helping us construct a championship culture with the right people.”

This news comes shortly after Lyke presented a plan to rearrange the Petersen Events Center earlier this week in a media round-table, a layout she hopes will allow more student involvement during basketball games.

In line with her goal of strengthening the student-athlete experience, Lyke hired six new coaches during her first year at Pitt, including Jeff Capel as the men’s basketball head coach and Lance White as the women’s basketball head coach.

In addition, Lyke also hired Randy Waldrum for women’s soccer, Keith Gavin for wrestling, Samantha Snider for gymnastics and Katie Hazelton for diving. She also extended a contract with Pat Narduzzi, the head coach of the football program.

“It has been a tremendously rewarding and fun first year at Pitt,” Lyke said in a statement. “But the best part is we are just getting started. As proud as we are about our history and tradition, Pitt’s future can be even greater. We are highly motivated to usher in a new Golden Era for Pitt Athletics.”



