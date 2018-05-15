Allegheny County Health Department issues consumer alert at Popeyes

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert Friday to Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Fifth Avenue for an infestation of mice.

Inspectors reportedly found a live mouse in the office and another live mouse in the basement of the restaurant, and found dead mice in the kitchen and on the stairs of the building. The inspectors also found mice droppings throughout the building.

The health department’s report labeled the Popeyes’ infestation as a “high risk” violation. The report also said the consumer alert would not be lifted until there are no mice or droppings in the building.

“There can be no droppings remaining at re-inspection. Given the history of this facility and the recent complaints and activity, you are ordered to continue with professional pest control efforts … until you are down to zero activity,” the report said.

The location was previously inspected April 24 due to a complaint and was marked for violations in five categories — including pest management, which was marked as high risk.

Upon re-inspection May 7, the restaurant was still found guilty of violations in three categories — the pest management was still labeled high-risk. This makes Friday’s inspection the third inspection in a month in which Popeyes was marked for a pest management violation.

Popeyes management declined to comment, but told the Post-Gazette that professional services found the mice were coming from the basement, which is an area the management does not rent.

The consumer alert is still in effect as of Tuesday, May 15. Inspectors are expected to return to the restaurant in the coming days.



