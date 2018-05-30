Poem: things fall apart

irregularly but never at a slow burn
when the storm hits it is not the
anticipation that kills but the novice
treatment of destruction which makes it
unexpected in the same way a tsunami
is always shocking even though we
both stood at the shore and watched
the water recede at our feet i guess
sometimes we forget to look forward
instead of down at everything we once
had and by the time it all comes
crashing back to us we are swept away
by a mixture of baffled fish and
uprooted seagrass and glittering
seaglass that may have never found its
way to a beach into the swirling
turquoise with our life in bubbles all
around us that is to say we are always
naïve to handle the raw scope of life all
at once and think the storm will come
without sweeping us up too and you tell
me to run inland before the next storm
hits but I’d much rather feel terrified
alive on this beach than safe
unconscious in kansas so the next time
i watch the ocean inch away from the
place my toes are buried i lie down and
feel every grain of sand on this beach
just for a second i feel every grain of
sand in the world against my skin and
when the ocean arrives i too am swept
up by the wave and crashed against
the shore but i do not pick myself up
again because i know that the largest
tsunamis do not come all at once but
little by little and each waves that takes
me to the edge of drowning always
places me on a new part of the beach
and i know by the end of the storm i will
have seen the world in a million
different beautiful ways
