Pitt swimming and diving signs 12 new athletes

Katie Hazelton is the new head diving coach and brings her experience to Pitt after working for the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games as diving technical operations manager. (Photo by Jordan Mondell | Contributing Editor)

Pitt’s swimming and diving program announced 12 new additions to the upcoming 2018-19 season on Friday. These dozen athletes join the seven other members of the Class of 2018, announced last November.

“We believe that each of these kids has the potential to leave Pitt as an accomplished student and a phenomenal athlete,” Pitt head coach John Hargis said in a press release.

Gabriel Cardenes from Pouso Alegre, Brazil and Camryn Forbes from Butler, Pennsylvania both come to Pitt as transfers. Cardenes is a rising sophomore from Arizona, while Forbes is a rising sophomore from Indiana.

Cardenes’ boasts top times in the 50-yard freestyle (19.93), 100-yard freestyle (43.91) and 100-yard butterfly (48.20).

Forbes is a 2016 United States Olympic Trials competitor, and placed 15th in the 200-yard backstroke and 26th in the 200-yard individual medley at the 2018 Big Ten Championships her freshman year.

The other new additions are comprised of almost all swimmers, with the exception of one diver — Wesley Ahart of Telford, PA. Ahart will be under the guidance of Katie Hazelton, who was hired as the new head coach of Pitt Diving in June 2017.

In total, these 12 roster additions combined with the seven November commitments consists of 15 U.S. natives and four international recruits.

“You want to add quality athletes with each recruiting class, but to be able to do it with the numbers that we did this year is very exciting,” Hargis said in a release. “As a coaching staff, we’re looking forward to training with this group in the future.”

The full list of the 12 new recruits includes:

Incoming Transfers: Gabriel Cardenes | FREE/FLY | Pouso Alegre, Brazil | Arizona Camryn Forbes | BACK/FREE/IM | Butler, PA | Indiana Incoming Freshmen: Wesley Ahart | DIVE | Telford, PA | Souderton Area Jake Bowery | FREE | Salem, VA | Salem Jeb Darhower | FREE | Oxford, PA | Oxford Kendall Goit | FLY/FREE | Canton, MI | Mercy Catholic Daria Hatter | BREAST/FREE | Pearland, TX | Glenda Dawson Luay Hilmi | BACK/FLY/IM | Leesburg, VA | Potomac Falls Robert Negron | FLY/FREE | Bethlehem, PA | Liberty Daniel Retana | FREE | San Jose, Costa Rica | St. Jude Megan Schimansky | BACK/FLY/FREE | Coral Springs, FL | Coral Gables Anton Tamkovitch | BACK/FLY/FREE | Philadelphia, PA | Germantown Academy





printPrint