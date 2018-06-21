Community responds after high school student fatally shot by police

Someone from the crowd called "all babies, young ones," to the center of the protest on Thursday night in front of the East Pittsburgh Police Department. The protests follow Antwon Rose's death at the hand of a former Pitt police officer on Tuesday night. (Photo by Kieran Mclean | For The Pitt News)

After East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfield fatally shot Woodland Hills High School student Antwon Rose on Tuesday night, the community responded quickly, first organizing a protest outside the East Pittsburgh Police Department on Wednesday night. Hundreds joined the impromptu rally blocking traffic while rain poured down.

Another protest followed on Thursday afternoon at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh. Many high-profile activists attended the protest, including Leon Ford, who was paralyzed after being shot by police six years ago, and Summer Lee, Democratic state house candidate for the 34th District of Pennsylvania. Protesters directed their focus against Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr., who is up for re-election in 2019.



“Five kids from Woodland Hills have been killed since I started running,” Lee said. “We will not just fight the power. We will seize the power. We are coming for anybody, anybody who stands in our way, towards freedom.”

Rose was a senior at Woodland Hills high school and was expected to graduate at the end of this school year. He was an honor student and previously worked at the Pittsburgh Gymnastics club mentoring children after school and as a volunteer for Free Store, a program that gives away surplus and items to those in need.

Now, more than 100 protesters are in a circle holding hands to protest Antwon Rose’s death. pic.twitter.com/lCeEGwUasQ — The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) June 21, 2018

At the protests, friends and family shared memories of Rose, including a poem that he wrote in high school called “I AM NOT WHAT YOU THINK!”

“I am confused and afraid,” was the refrain. The poem continued, “I understand people believe I’m just a statistic / I say to them I’m different / I dream of life getting easier / I try my best to make my dream come true / I hope that it does.”

Protesters continued on Thursday with an evening rally that began outside the East Pittsburgh police station. While people arrived the group organized itself, preparing signs and chants for their planned march.

The group, which grew to nearly 100 people, blocked traffic around the area, chanting, “Black lives matter!” and, “Whose streets? Our streets!” Many members of the Pittsburgh Youth Power Collective led chants and emerged as the loudest voices in the crowd. The group, comprised of mostly high school students, also organized the Black Lives Matter X Never Again protest on Pitt’s campus in March.

Protestors moved deeper into Forest Hills as the night continued, eventually marching down I-376 West and blocking I-376 East. About 100 protesters still blocked I-376 East and West and the Wilkinsburg exit on I-376 East as of 9 p.m. on Thursday.



Confrontation between one of the remaining protesters and the state police presence near the end of an almost 10-hour protest for #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/OeKYGkq3nx — The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) June 22, 2018



Major Bill Teper of the Pennsylvania State police had 100 state troopers wearing riot gear stationed farther up on I-376 by 9:50 p.m. and threatened to clear the road with force if protesters did not move by 1:00 A.M. He gave an order to disperse around 11 p.m. Following a tense standoff between protestors and troopers, the protest officially dispersed around 2:30 a.m.

UPDATE: the road is clear. Only state troopers left blocking the Parkway at this time. Police are moving the crowd down the Wilkinsburg exit. pic.twitter.com/DB1NjPiQNy — The Pitt News (@ThePittNews) June 22, 2018

