The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Menu

Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

Junior+wide+receiver+Maurice+Ffrench+%282%29+stands+in+front+of+the+student+section+after+completing+his+second+touchdown+of+Saturday%27s+33-7+victory+over+Albany.
Junior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (2) stands in front of the student section after completing his second touchdown of Saturday's 33-7 victory over Albany.

Junior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (2) stands in front of the student section after completing his second touchdown of Saturday's 33-7 victory over Albany.

Thomas J. Yang

Thomas J. Yang

Junior wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (2) stands in front of the student section after completing his second touchdown of Saturday's 33-7 victory over Albany.

By Trent Leonard, Sports Editor
September 4, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Pitt junior receiver Maurice Ffrench was named the ACC Specialist of the Week for his two-touchdown performance in the Panthers’ season-opening 33-7 victory over Albany.

Ffrench secured this nomination when he took the game’s opening kickoff back 91 yards to the end zone, making him the only ACC player to record a return touchdown in week one.

That return set the tone for the Panthers’ dominant 24-point win, but it wasn’t Ffrench’s only contribution on Saturday. The diverse playmaker also ran the ball twice for 17 yards — including a nine-yard touchdown run — and caught one pass for four yards.

Ffrench will continue to fill the “Swiss Army knife” role left by former Panther Quadree Henderson, who was honored as Specialist of the Week twice in 2017. His next chance to showcase his speed and elusiveness will come against Penn State this Saturday, 8 p.m. at Heinz Field.

Leave a comment.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Trent Leonard, Sports Editor
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Oakland community reacts to new security cameras

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    University announces tailgating limitations for Pitt-PSU game

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Panthers display dominance versus Great Danes, cruise to 33-7 win in home opener

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Annual bonfire bolsters Pitt pride

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Dean lifts ban on Greek life

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Prediction: Panthers to muzzle Great Danes in season opener

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    SGB opens year with open house

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    ACC Football Predictions: Clemson dominant once again, while Panthers can contend in Coastal

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Panther Spotlight: Kayla Lund, Edward Kizza, Anna Rico

  • Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors

    2. Featured

    Thriftsburgh returns to save students money

Menu
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper
Maurice Ffrench earns ACC Specialist of the Week honors