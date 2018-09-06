Poetry: Move-in on Meyran
September 6, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
cars parallel parked
not quite bumper to bumper
on residential streets
minivans and moving vans
packed to capacity
trunks and doors
slam open and shut
people coming and going
in and out of apartments
carrying a couple chairs
up the stairs
mattresses held
above their heads
furniture clutters the sidewalk
a couch, some cushions
tattered, torn, forlorn
one person’s tossed rug
another person’s floor-covering
college kids scan the streets
with a critical eye
some of this can be used
one more time
it’s a new school year
in an old house
with new tenants
but an old couch
bye mom, bye dad
i’m moving out