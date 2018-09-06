Poetry: Flash Through Four Years
September 6, 2018
first year here,
eyes full of wonder
and optimistic at heart.
a taste of freedom
far from my home.
my dorm is not my own.
a stranger in this city.
sophomore scene
isn’t what it seems.
I am split be-
tween two cities,
not houseless, feeling homeless.
everything minor is major
and my future is up in the air.
junior year,
I’m hitting my stride.
found friends and family
surround me and when
I’m feeling low,
I know exactly where
I need to go.
a senior already
can’t believe it
where has the time gone?
time flies and mine has flown
the coop, this city,
has never looked so pretty
in my rearview mirror, so long.