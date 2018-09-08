Penalties, special teams hurt Pitt in 51-6 blowout loss to Penn State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On a night which included constant rain, chilly temperatures and a persistent wind, the Pitt football team put up a performance to match with the miserable weather.

The Panthers’ rushing attack kept them within one score during the opening half, but an unsightly 14 penalties and repeated special teams mistakes allowed the Nittany Lions to run away with the game in an embarrassing second half. The final score, 51-6, marked the largest differential since Penn State beat Pitt 65-9 in 1968.

“I want to apologize to Pitt nation,” Narduzzi said. “That was not Pitt football.”

Pitt’s offense began the game by doing something it did just twice last week against Albany — they punted, after gaining six yards on three plays.

Penn State wasted no time to flash its offensive prowess, with senior quarterback Trace McSorley finding junior tight end Jonathan Holland for a 22-yard gain on the Nittany Lions’ second play. Just two plays later, first-year wideout KJ Hamler took a handoff 32 yards down the left sideline for the first touchdown of the game, putting Penn State up 7-0.

Now facing a touchdown deficit, the Panthers returned to their week-one form on drive number two. First-year receiver Shocky Jacque-Louis provided the Pitt offense with stellar field position on the first play by rushing 38 yards to the opposing 37-yard line. From there, the Panthers steadily drove downfield until senior running back Qadree Ollison punched it in from 13 yards out.

But for the second straight week, sophomore kicker Alex Kessman and the field goal unit struggled on the extra point. A muffed snap broke up the point after, allowing Penn State to maintain a 7-6 lead.

The Nittany Lions drove as far as the Pitt 27-yard line on their next drive when senior defensive lineman Shane Roy came up big for the Panthers, batting down a McSorley pass on third down and three to force Penn State head coach James Franklin to make a tough decision: go for it, kick a field goal or punt.

Franklin found out the hard way that you don’t try to kick a deep field goal at Heinz Field during a rainstorm. First-year kicker Jake Pinegar missed wide on the 45-yard attempt, preserving the score at 7-6.

The Panthers got the ball back on their own 27-yard line, and proceeded to show off the same rushing power that racked up 238 yards in the first week. Pitt drove 42 yards — all on the ground — on nine plays down to the Penn State 31-yard line. Instead of sticking to the rushing attack, Pickett took a risk and bombed a deep pass attempt to junior receiver Tre Tipton.

Nittany Lions’ senior cornerback Amani Oruwariye made Pickett pay the price, picking off the pass at the one-yard line.

After one quarter, the Pitt running game looked impressive with 113 yards. But Pickett and the passing attack had yet to pick up a single yard.

Eventually retaining possession on their own four-yard line, Pitt’s offense continued a night-long trend — breakaway gains on the first play. The Panther offensive line opened up another generous hole for Ollison, and the senior ran for 63 yards before the defense could catch up with him. Pitt gained 16 more yards from there, setting up Kessman for a 35-yard field goal attempt.

Kessman missed wide right, keeping the score at 7-6 in favor of the Nittany Lions — and also foreshadowing more Panthers’ special teams struggles throughout the night.

The next Penn State drive ended quickly when Pitt senior linebacker Quintin Wirginis leveled first-year running back Ricky Slade with a forceful hit, causing a fumble which sophomore defensive end Rashad Weaver recovered.

Ollison rattled off four straight carries to the PSU eight-yard line, but the offense eventually faced a fourth and goal situation from the four-yard line. Typical strategy would favor kicking the easy field goal, but first-year holder Jake Scarton suffered a previous injury which left the Panthers’ field goal unit scrambling.

Narduzzi elected to go for the touchdown with the Panthers’ bread and butter play call — a rush to Ollison.

This time the Nittany Lion defense was ready, and stuffed Ollison in the backfield. What could have potentially been a 9-7 lead remained a 7-6 deficit for the Panthers.

“We asked to go for it, as an offense,” Ollison said. “And we didn’t get it. So that’s on us.”

With one minute remaining in the half, the special teams unit committed another crucial error. This time first-year punter Kirk Christodoulou bobbled the exchange and got sacked, allowing the Penn State offense to take over with elite field position.

The Nittany Lions made quick work of the Panther defense, as Sanders ran for 21 yards and McSorley hit Hamler wide open in the middle of the end zone for a thirteen-yard touchdown on the very next play, giving Penn State a 14-6 lead heading into the half.

The halftime box score showed a mixed bag. On the one hand, Pit had more rushing yards with 214 than Penn State had total yards, with 188. Ollison was the biggest reason for that, racking up a full game’s workload in just one half — 17 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown.

On the other hand, Pickett passed for just 17 yards, completing four of his eight passes, and an interception. The Panthers also accumulated six penalties for 60 yards, compared to just three for 30 yards from the Nittany Lions.

In the second half, McSorley and the Penn State offense carried out a modest drive to the Pitt 27-yard line before facing a third and 10 attempt, which the Pitt defense appeared to stifle. However, the Panthers’ Achilles heel on the night — penalties — reared its ugly head once more, as sophomore defensive lineman Patrick Jones II was flagged for roughing the passer, giving the Nittany Lions a fresh set of downs on the Pitt 11-yard line.

Sanders picked up seven yards, and McSorley finished the job by rushing for a four-yard touchdown to increase Penn State’s lead, 21-6.

On Pitt’s next drive, the Panther offense appeared to forget which way they were supposed to go.

First, an illegal blocking penalty on senior defensive back Colin Jonov negated the kick return and gave Pitt the ball on their own eight-yard line. Then a false start on sophomore tight end Tyler Sear backed the ball up to Pitt’s own four-yard line. Ollison rushed for negative three yards on first down, putting the Panthers on their own one. Finally, a holding penalty in the end zone on senior lineman Stefano Millin gave Penn State a two-point safety, a 23-6 lead and total control over momentum.

“You can’t shoot yourself in the foot. It’s as simple as that,” Wirginis said afterward. “We just have to eliminate those self-inflicted wounds.”

While Pitt’s defense held firm, the offense continued its woes on the next two possessions. Penn State junior punter Blake Gillikin led the charge on the battle for field possession, pinning the Panthers’ offense inside the five-yard line both times. They responded with consecutive three-and-outs.

On the second three-and-out, PSU senior punt returner DeAndre Thompkins took the ensuing punt all the way back for a 39-yard touchdown, giving the Nittany Lions a 30-6 lead with 28 seconds left in the quarter and essentially putting an end to any hopes of a Pitt victory.

In that decisive third quarter, the Panthers accumulated -2 total yards and committed seven penalties for 41 yards.

The Nittany Lions added three more fourth-quarter touchdowns for good measure — an 11-yard pass to first-year Mac Hippenhammer, a four-yard rush by senior running back Mark Allen and a 34-yard pass to junior Brandon Polk — to secure the 51-6 blowout victory.

For the game, the Panthers earned 300 total offensive yards — just 90 less than their opponent. Pickett had the first subpar start of his young career, completing nine of 18 passes for 55 yards and an interception. Pitt’s 14 team penalties negated a total of 116 yards. Ollison was the team’s lone bright spot, finishing with 21 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown.

“You gotta move on,” Pickett said. “Flush it and move on. 24-hour rule, no matter if you win or lose.”

Pitt will look to move on next Saturday in its first ACC game versus Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. at Heinz Field.