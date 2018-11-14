THE INNOVATION INSTITUTE: Global Entrepreneurship Week Comes to Pitt

Next week marks the start of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), for which people in more than 170 countries take part in thousands of events and competitions to inspire millions to engage in entrepreneurial activity. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 12, Pitt will partner with Carnegie Mellon to host several interactive events for all students, both graduate and undergraduate, to connect participants to potential collaborators, mentors and investors.

The Pitt x CMU collaboration presents the unique case of two universities combining efforts for GEW. The Big Idea Center for student entrepreneurship at the Pitt Innovation Institute, and Carnegie Mellon’s Swartz Center for Entrepreneurship, have pooled their resources to ensure that all students will get the best experience possible, including a little friendly competition. Starting next Monday, all students from both campuses will be welcome to participate in the event’s events and competitions. Registration is already open and can be accessed online.

Kicking off GEW will be Steel City Startups, with TED Talk-style presentations from four Pitt and CMU startup success stories, followed by a facilitated Q&A. The event will take place on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Alumni Hall on Pitt’s campus. Each startup will give a 10- to 15-minute talk on the opportunities and challenges they may have faced getting to where they are today. Utkars Jain and Adam Butchy will present on Heart I/O, Nicki Zevola will present Future Derm, Matt Kesinger will present Forest Devices, and Courtney Williamson will talk about Abilife. They will provide some great takeaways for students who have ideas of their own, especially since many of the speakers are current or past Pitt or CMU students. Anyone may attend Steel City Startups, and a networking reception will take place at the start of the event.