Poetry | Society’s Man

Society’s man is an astounding creature

Intricately built with every convenient feature

Teacher to all and student to none

A valiant warrior as bright as the sun

Tough as nails and he never fails

To come out of every situation victorious

Eternally glorious

Just like the story is

Because he is a

Living legend that is

Never threatened ’cause he

Remains calm no matter the ordeal

Distancing himself from emotion and the capacity to feel

Towering at an empowering height of 6 feet tall

Whose bulging muscles are the envy of all

With perfect, wavy, flawless hair

A manly man who wrestles bears

But he’s too suave to care

’Cause he’s answering prayers

A football player

Bare of any weakness

Devoid of unnecessary uniqueness

He’s this female magnet

To which all are attracted

The fact that he says what he wants and does what he wants

Because what he wants is always what he gets

Consider completed any goal that he sets

There is nothing he regrets

A natural hunter

Nature’s wonder

Bold as thunder

Whose very presence all the women crave

With a thick manly beard that he never really shaves

He is tough, strong, commanding and brave

His word is final; his disposition grave

A real man who will never shed tears

A real man who will never show his fears

A real man who will always beat his peers

Remains calm no matter the ordeal

Distancing himself from emotion and the capacity to feel

Remains calm no matter the ordeal

Distancing himself from emotion and the capacity to feel

Remains calm no matter the ordeal

Distancing himself from emotion and the capacity to feel

But if this is true, how can he be real?

He represents a myth disguised as reality

Or rather a lie hidden in actuality

Society’s man is a disgusting illusion

Conjuring nothing but shame and confusion

For otherwise confident young men

This improper model must be destroyed

Or insecurities will lead to steroids

He acts like something he’s not

The man he was taught to be

Is not who he thought to be

And definitely not who he ought to be

Damned elusive perfection

Men hide for protection under shells of themselves

Confidence reveals its cracks

The macho is there but it’s the person that lacks

Leave a comment.