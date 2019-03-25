Elliot Jones: Spreading happiness one person at a time

As students at The Perch, the upper campus dining hall, finish their dinners and drop off their plates and utensils, they hear a familiar voice ringing out without fail from behind the drop’s wall.

“Thank you, have a good one!” the voice calls to each and every plate.

Dining worker Elliot Jones is the source of the disembodied voice from behind the wall, and he hopes a small act of kindness will help to brighten students’ days.

“I believe that a little bit of kindness goes a long way,” Jones said. “After long days, no matter what that may entail for you guys, I think the consistency to just be kind throughout that day to uplift and encourage others is a beautiful thing to me.”

Jones, who has worked at The Perch for about four years, said his positive outlook is mostly drawn from early interactions with his mother, with whom he regularly attended church.

“I think the consistency through her, and with the joy of the Lord, and what it gave her, I think it just trickled down over to me, you know, and to my other siblings as well,” Jones said.

Jones was born and raised in Homewood, a Pittsburgh neighborhood located about 20 minutes east of Oakland on the 71D. He grew up as the youngest of four children — Jones has two older sisters and one older brother — under the wing of his single mother.

Jones had a close relationship with his mother, but his father wasn't present for much of his youth, something he’s disappointed about.. The two men later regained contact, he said, but the emotions from his youth were difficult to overcome.

“I think you have to overcome your own fears, your own hurts, you know what I mean, the disappointments,” Jones said. “Because it was disappointing. You want your father to be there. You want your father to go to a ballgame.”

He attended the public Homewood Elementary School and got involved in the music program. While in fourth grade, Jones said his music teacher recognized his budding musical talent and pulled him and a few friends aside to teach them how to play small xylophones. At an elementary school graduation, they performed a small set for the audience.

For high school, he attended both the Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy and Pittsburgh Creative and Performing Arts School, spending half a day at each. Jones continued his music studies, learning the tenor saxophone, oboe and clarinet.

Jones said that, as he aged, he began to realize his life philosophy differed greatly from that of the environment where he was raised.

“Where I grew up at, it was like, kindness is far in between,” Jones said. “I grew up in Homewood. That’s a place where a lot of stealing, a lot of robbery, a lot of gang activity is, so compassion and all that is far from it.”

After graduating high school in 1987, Jones decided to make a career out of his people skills and started to work in the health care industry. He trained in trade school to become a certified nurse assistant, and later worked as a licensed practical nurse at several health care facilities in the Pittsburgh area, helping geriatric patients.

Jones said when he first started at some of the homes, the residents were bedridden, and were not being properly encouraged by the staff. He noted that, in some cases, staff members viewed their job as just a paycheck, and didn’t show as much compassion or concern for others.

But the patients’ health began to improve once he got involved.

“I would see smiles, and I would see a change in their behavior and their activity of daily living,” Jones said. “They’re responding from the kindness, they’re responding from the compassion.”

Jones said when he worked to support and uplift the residents, they reciprocated and helped to uplift him.

“I think those were phenomenal times in my life, to see a person who was in a bed, really, basically, feeling hopeless and has given up, to feel hope again and to want to do again,” Jones said.