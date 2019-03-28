Op-ed: Memory of Antwon Rose denied justice

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

There are no words known to man to accurately describe how we are feeling at the moment. Yet again, the murderer of another unarmed Black man has been set free. It has become increasingly frustrating that the idea of justice seems to be a mere fantasy for the Black community.

To the mother and family of Antwon Rose Jr.: we are deeply sorry that the justice system felt that the death of Antwon was justifiable and warranted. We pray that you one day find a sense of peace in midst of all the hurt.

To the City of Pittsburgh: our hearts hurt that members of the City are now seen as target practice for police and that laws are bent to protect the authorities.

To Antwon: we are sorry that following one swift motion, you are no longer with us and that it took the justice system only four days to side with the man behind your death. Your name will forever be remembered. We pray that you find peace with your Maker.

Again, we are shown that invincibility lies with he who wears the badge. Again, we are left searching for answers. Again, we are left feeling that we are warranted targets nationwide.

When the ones who are put in charge to defend the law end up breaking it, who are we to turn to? What will it take for the death of an unarmed Black boy or girl to be seen as caused by senseless brutality and not because “they did not comply,” or that it could have been prevented “maybe if they didn’t run?”

To the Black community of Pittsburgh: with each passing acquittal, we are blatantly shown our value in the eyes of those designated to “protect us.” We need to come together now more than ever to stand up for our fellow brothers and sisters and to lean on each other when we are weak. This week, it was Antwon. If history tells us anything, one of these days, it may be one of us.

Our hearts are heavy. May you rest in peace, Antwon Rose Jr.

– Black Action Society of the University of Pittsburgh