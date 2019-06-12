2 additional students awarded Fulbrights, now totaling 13

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two additional Pitt students were awarded Fulbright scholarships in late May, bringing this year’s total of students who received the prestigious award to 13.

The names of 11 winners were previously published by The Pitt News in late April as the most complete list available at that time. Fulbright scholarships are announced on a rolling basis. The two most recent recipients, Abby Jarrett and Ivy Yen, will conduct research in Germany and teach English in South Korea, respectively.

The U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which sponsors the program, awards about 1,900 scholarships every year to college graduates to spend time abroad teaching English, conducting research or earning a master’s degree. According to the program’s website, it’s designed to “increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.”

The following students received a Fulbright scholarship as part of the 2018-19 award class:

Zachary Enick — France

Abigail Neer — South Korea

Jessica Penn — Taiwan

Jennie O’Donaghue — Colombia

Grace McHale — Brazil

Suzanna Carnevali-Doan — Brazil

Saket Rajprohat — India

David Skrovanek — Germany

Fiona Eichinger — Malta

Elizabeth Withers — Colombia

David Nascari — Italy

Abby Jarrett — Germany

Ivy Yen — South Korea