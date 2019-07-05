Pitt police issue crime alert after burglary, attempted sexual assault

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Pitt police issued a crime alert Friday morning detailing a reported burglary and attempted sexual assault.

Pitt and City police both responded to the incident, which occurred at about 4:15 a.m., on the 200 block of Oakland Avenue.

According to the alert, the female victim said an unknown man entered her apartment through a rear door while she was sleeping and attempted to sexually assault her. A brief struggle ensued, and then the man left through the rear door, walking north on Oakland Avenue towards Sennott Street, the alert said.

Minor injuries were reported and there were no signs of forced entry.

The alert described the suspect as an African-American male in his early 20’s, with an athletic build and short hair. He was allegedly wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage colored shorts and black boots.

The police departments are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident call the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 4 at 412-422-6520 and reference CCR #19-131802, or Pitt police at 412-624-2121 and reference report #19-02119.

Pitt students can register for crime alerts, which are separate from the University’s Emergency Notification Service, through the Rave website by selecting “Crime Alerts” under opt-in lists.