Student researchers seek youth responses to Tree of Life shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A group of Pitt students conducting research on the October 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue has opened a request for public responses to be incorporated in a fall exhibit.

Members of the Tree of Life Scholars in Residence program posted a survey last week seeking stories from high school- and college-age youth about their experiences of the tragedy.

[Read: Students to respond to Tree of Life through Scholars in Residence program]

The student researchers, selected through an application process in the spring, are receiving a $4,000 stipend to spend the summer working with the Heinz History Center and other archival organizations in the City to conduct research related to the massacre.

“The University wants to involve as many student voices as possible to most accurately represent the community,” the survey said. “If you live in the Pittsburgh area, are 13 years of age or older, and are currently a university student, high school student, or youth, the University wants to hear your voice and perspective.”

The survey asks students about their own experiences of the tragedy and about reactions they witnessed from others, including other students, local and student governments and social media users. Respondents under 18 must obtain the e-signature of a parent or guardian before responding.

Responses to the survey, which can remain anonymous, will be used in an upcoming travelling exhibit about the community response to the attack. Scholars in Residence said the exhibit will be displayed on Pitt’s campus in the fall, but may be shared with other organizations in Pittsburgh “pending availability.”