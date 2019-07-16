New Student Guide | Roc your world crossword: answer key
July 15, 2019
Across:
- TMED
Slapped a copyright on
- SAL
Ride in space, familiarly
- ARENA
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ PPG Paints, for one
- ACLEF
Roman ___ (thinly veiled nonfiction)
- TIO
Uncle, in SPAN 0101
- VEXED
Annoyed
- PROCLAIMS
Pitt mascot’s favorite synonym for “says so”
- ASTRO
Houston ballplayer, like former Pitt pitcher Derek West
- OUGHTTO
“You ___ study more”
- PROS
Next stop after playing for a Pitt sports team
- FOUROCLOCKTEA
Pitt mascot’s favorite English afternoon appointment
- OSHER
Pitt’s “Lifelong Learning Institute”
- AOC
Young U.S. Rep. from NY-14
- NTU
Singaporean engineering sch., and somewhere Pitt students frequently conduct research
- EXCEPTTHAT
But
- ZEROCALORIESODA
Pitt mascot’s favorite low-sugar drink
- YOUTHSIZES
Smalls
- TIC
__-Tac
- TOY
Mess (with)
- SLEEK
Aerodynamic
- DOCTOROCTOPUS
Pitt mascot’s favorite tentacled Spider-Man villain
- CRAM
Something Pitt students do before final exams
- OPENERS
Pitt Tonight host Andrew Dow’s first jokes of the night
- LORAS
Game of Thrones’s “Knight of Flowers”
- ROCKETMAN
Pitt mascot’s favorite 2019 musical biopic
- AMINO
___ acid, a protein building block
- AWE
Amazement
- PIANO
Instrument found in the Pitt Orchestra
- YEAST
Bread leavener
- HES
“__ Just Not That Into You”
- NETS
Views from the Zoo?
Down:
- TAP
Type of dance
- MCR
Gerard Way’s band, to fans
- ELO
Rating system used by FiveThirtyEight’s NFL model
- DECORE
Prepare apples for pie-making
- STIHL
German chainsaw manufacturer
- AIMTO
Intend to
- LOSTC
What’s missing after a shipwrek?
- AVA
Director DuVernay
- RESPECTS
They’re paid at funerals
- EXTRA
Credit option
- NERO
Fiddling emperor, or a Pitt physics professor
- ADOS
Hubbubs
- FLUOR
-ide prefix
- AGC
Secondary Pittsburgh airport code
- OKAPIS
“Forest giraffes” native to the Congo
- FONZY
Happy Days nickname, almost
- OSTEO
___porosis
- UHURU
Swahili word for freedom, and the source of a “Star Trek” name
- TOTE
Beach bag
- EASYTO
“You’d Be So ___ Love” (Cole Porter)
- XLI
XVI + XXV
- COZ
Romeo, to Benvolio
- ERE
Before, to a poet
- HOTEP
Egyptian offering to the dead
- ADIEU
Fameux last word
- TACKS
Sticky things
- OTTOMANS
Places to lay your feet to rest
- CHOC
Dave and Andy’s flavor, for short
- STREP
Viral throat infection type
- LOSTIN
___ thought
- DARIA
“Beavis and Butt-Head” spin-off
- OPRAH
Car giver?
- REOWE
Have to pay again
- ONCES
Fairy tale beginnings
- CEK
—
- CLAY
Pot before the kiln
- ROME
Italian capital
- SOT
Drunken sort
- MAE
Jemison in space
- ANT
Picnic crasher
- NOS
Denials