New Student Guide | Roc your world crossword: answer key

Across:

TMED

Slapped a copyright on

SAL

Ride in space, familiarly

ARENA

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ PPG Paints, for one

ACLEF

Roman ___ (thinly veiled nonfiction)

TIO

Uncle, in SPAN 0101

VEXED

Annoyed

PROCLAIMS

Pitt mascot’s favorite synonym for “says so”

ASTRO

Houston ballplayer, like former Pitt pitcher Derek West

OUGHTTO

“You ___ study more”

PROS

Next stop after playing for a Pitt sports team

FOUROCLOCKTEA

Pitt mascot’s favorite English afternoon appointment

OSHER

Pitt’s “Lifelong Learning Institute”

AOC

Young U.S. Rep. from NY-14

NTU

Singaporean engineering sch., and somewhere Pitt students frequently conduct research

EXCEPTTHAT

But

ZEROCALORIESODA

Pitt mascot’s favorite low-sugar drink

YOUTHSIZES

Smalls

TIC

__-Tac

TOY

Mess (with)

SLEEK

Aerodynamic

DOCTOROCTOPUS

Pitt mascot’s favorite tentacled Spider-Man villain

CRAM

Something Pitt students do before final exams

OPENERS

Pitt Tonight host Andrew Dow’s first jokes of the night

LORAS

Game of Thrones’s “Knight of Flowers”

ROCKETMAN

Pitt mascot’s favorite 2019 musical biopic

AMINO

___ acid, a protein building block

AWE

Amazement

PIANO

Instrument found in the Pitt Orchestra

YEAST

Bread leavener

HES

“__ Just Not That Into You”

NETS

Views from the Zoo?

Down:

TAP

Type of dance

MCR

Gerard Way’s band, to fans

ELO

Rating system used by FiveThirtyEight’s NFL model

DECORE

Prepare apples for pie-making

STIHL

German chainsaw manufacturer

AIMTO

Intend to

LOSTC

What’s missing after a shipwrek?

AVA

Director DuVernay

RESPECTS

They’re paid at funerals

EXTRA

Credit option

NERO

Fiddling emperor, or a Pitt physics professor

ADOS

Hubbubs

FLUOR

-ide prefix

AGC

Secondary Pittsburgh airport code

OKAPIS

“Forest giraffes” native to the Congo

FONZY

Happy Days nickname, almost

OSTEO

___porosis

UHURU

Swahili word for freedom, and the source of a “Star Trek” name

TOTE

Beach bag

EASYTO

“You’d Be So ___ Love” (Cole Porter)

XLI

XVI + XXV

COZ

Romeo, to Benvolio

ERE

Before, to a poet

HOTEP

Egyptian offering to the dead

ADIEU

Fameux last word

TACKS

Sticky things

OTTOMANS

Places to lay your feet to rest

CHOC

Dave and Andy’s flavor, for short

STREP

Viral throat infection type

LOSTIN

___ thought

DARIA

“Beavis and Butt-Head” spin-off

OPRAH

Car giver?

REOWE

Have to pay again

ONCES

Fairy tale beginnings

CEK

—

CLAY

Pot before the kiln

ROME

Italian capital

SOT

Drunken sort

MAE

Jemison in space

ANT

Picnic crasher

NOS

Denials