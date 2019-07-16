New Student Guide | Roc your world crossword: answer key

Back to Article
Back to Article

New Student Guide | Roc your world crossword: answer key

By Brian Gentry and Emily Wolfe, The Pitt News Staff
July 15, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Across:

  1. TMED

Slapped a copyright on

  1. SAL

Ride in space, familiarly

  1. ARENA

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ PPG Paints, for one

  1. ACLEF

Roman ___ (thinly veiled nonfiction)

  1. TIO

Uncle, in SPAN 0101

  1. VEXED

Annoyed

  1. PROCLAIMS

Pitt mascot’s favorite synonym for “says so”

  1. ASTRO

Houston ballplayer, like former Pitt pitcher Derek West

  1. OUGHTTO

“You ___ study more”

  1. PROS

Next stop after playing for a Pitt sports team

  1. FOUROCLOCKTEA

Pitt mascot’s favorite English afternoon appointment

  1. OSHER

Pitt’s “Lifelong Learning Institute”

  1. AOC

Young U.S. Rep. from NY-14

  1. NTU

Singaporean engineering sch., and somewhere Pitt students frequently conduct research

  1. EXCEPTTHAT

But

  1. ZEROCALORIESODA

Pitt mascot’s favorite low-sugar drink

  1. YOUTHSIZES

Smalls

  1. TIC

__-Tac

  1. TOY

Mess (with)

  1. SLEEK

Aerodynamic

  1. DOCTOROCTOPUS

Pitt mascot’s favorite tentacled Spider-Man villain

  1. CRAM

Something Pitt students do before final exams

  1. OPENERS

Pitt Tonight host Andrew Dow’s first jokes of the night

  1. LORAS

Game of Thrones’s “Knight of Flowers”

  1. ROCKETMAN

Pitt mascot’s favorite 2019 musical biopic

  1. AMINO

___ acid, a protein building block

  1. AWE

Amazement

  1. PIANO

Instrument found in the Pitt Orchestra

  1. YEAST

Bread leavener

  1. HES

“__ Just Not That Into You”

  1. NETS

Views from the Zoo?

Down:

  1. TAP

Type of dance

  1. MCR

Gerard Way’s band, to fans

  1. ELO

Rating system used by FiveThirtyEight’s NFL model

  1. DECORE

Prepare apples for pie-making

  1. STIHL

German chainsaw manufacturer

  1. AIMTO

Intend to

  1. LOSTC

What’s missing after a shipwrek?

  1. AVA

Director DuVernay

  1. RESPECTS

They’re paid at funerals

  1. EXTRA

Credit option

  1. NERO

Fiddling emperor, or a Pitt physics professor

  1. ADOS

Hubbubs

  1. FLUOR

-ide prefix

  1. AGC

Secondary Pittsburgh airport code

  1. OKAPIS

“Forest giraffes” native to the Congo

  1. FONZY

Happy Days nickname, almost

  1. OSTEO

___porosis

  1. UHURU

Swahili word for freedom, and the source of a “Star Trek” name 

  1. TOTE

Beach bag

  1. EASYTO

“You’d Be So ___ Love” (Cole Porter)

  1. XLI

XVI + XXV

  1. COZ

Romeo, to Benvolio

  1. ERE

Before, to a poet

  1. HOTEP

Egyptian offering to the dead

  1. ADIEU

Fameux last word

  1. TACKS

Sticky things

  1. OTTOMANS

Places to lay your feet to rest

  1. CHOC

Dave and Andy’s flavor, for short

  1. STREP

Viral throat infection type

  1. LOSTIN

___ thought

  1. DARIA

“Beavis and Butt-Head” spin-off

  1. OPRAH

Car giver?

  1. REOWE

Have to pay again

  1. ONCES

Fairy tale beginnings

  1. CEK

  1. CLAY

Pot before the kiln

  1. ROME

Italian capital

  1. SOT

Drunken sort

  1. MAE

Jemison in space

  1. ANT

Picnic crasher

  1. NOS

Denials

Leave a comment.