Meet the editors: visuals

In the age of instant social media news and overwhelming amounts of information, we recognize that visuals are likely the first things that draw your interest to a story — and that’s where we come in.

An interesting photo, video or illustration can be a nice mental break, but it can also help immerse you even more in the story. This year, we hope to create even more video content — especially at football games — and continue to present stories visually from new and unexpected perspectives.

Head Visuals: Sarah Cutshall

I’m Sarah, a junior environmental science major and this year’s visual editor. I started at The Pitt News as a photographer during my first year, but I’ve been interested in photography since middle school. I’m also interested in sustainability and environmental issues.

Assistant Visuals: Thomas Yang

I’m Thomas, a senior microbiology major. I’ve been working at The Pitt News for my entire internment at the University of Pittsburgh and was coerced into becoming a visual editor in the middle of my sophomore year. In my free time I think about graduating, which I won’t be doing this year.

Multimedia/Video: Knox Coulter

I’m Knox, a junior transfer student. I started at TPN my first semester here last fall as a staff photographer, and I’m excited to transition into bringing more video content to the news this year. I first got into visuals with music photography and videography as a first-year at Tufts University and have gotten more and more into creating content ever since.