Virginia stifles Pitt in home opener, Panthers fall 30-14

Pitt football’s home opener was closer than the final score would indicate. A caught ball here, a first down there, and the Panthers might have even come away with a win. But Pitt repeatedly came up short in the game’s crucial moments, falling 30-14 to Virginia in Saturday night’s home opener at Heinz Field.

“We didn’t make enough plays,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “We missed throws, we dropped balls, we don’t protect the quarterback… and it starts with me. I need to do a better job of getting them ready.”

There was a certain level of uncertainty surrounding Pitt’s offense entering Saturday’s game after the hiring of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple in the offseason. Whipple immediately let fans know that this wouldn’t be the same run-centric, clock-milking offense as in 2018 — on its first play, Pitt shifted out of the I-formation and into a trick alignment with linemen split out wide. The play resulted in an incomplete pass, but the Panthers sprinted back to the line as part of their new hurry-up approach. Whipple’s message was clear — this was not going to be Pitt’s traditional offense.

The Panthers’ new-look offense struggled to gain ground early on, going three-and-out on each of their first two drives. Pitt didn’t attempt a single running play during this time, and junior quarterback Kenny Pickett started the game an ugly 1-7 passing for three yards.

Virginia, on the other hand, came out showing why it was picked to win the ACC Coastal. Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins played a nearly impeccable first drive, routinely fending off pressure from Pitt’s defense to complete passes in tight windows. After letting Perkins lead his team down the field, Pitt’s defense finally stepped up with a crucial third-down sack at its own 12 yard line. Junior kicker Brian Delaney netted the ensuing 39-yard field goal, putting Virginia up 3-0.

Pitt continued its nightmare start to the game after its second three-and-out, as redshirt sophomore punter Kirk Christodoulou saw his punt attempt blocked. Virginia took over with prime field position at the Panther 19 yard line and wasted no time in scoring. A two-yard touchdown pass from Perkins to senior tailback Chris Sharp gave the Cavaliers a 10-0 lead just nine minutes into the game.

After exchanging unsuccessful drives, Pitt’s offense finally showed its big-play potential after taking over on downs at its own 15 yard line. Pickett found junior running back AJ Davis on a short swing pass and Davis did the rest, outracing Virginia’s defense down the boundary line before finally getting pushed out at the Cavalier 20 yard line. With Virginia’s defense on its heels, Whipple’s quick offense kept the pressure on. Two more Pickett passes moved Pitt down to the 2 yard line and Davis punched it in from there, drawing the Panthers within three points after the kick from redshirt junior Alex Kessman.

Virginia marched down to Pitt’s 23 yard line on the next drive, but Pitt’s defensive line continued to be its saving grace. The Panthers’ front seven pressured Perkins and forced three consecutive throwaways, leading the Cavaliers to settle for another field goal. In the first half alone, Pitt sacked Perkins three times and held him to negative four rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Pitt’s offense strung together its first true scoring drive just before the half, methodically moving from its own 20 yard line to the end zone over 14 plays and 5:34 minutes of clock. Pickett finally started looking like a quarterback capable of carrying the load in a spread offense, completing six of seven passes for 42 yards and adding 23 rushing yards on three attempts. The drive culminated with Pickett finding redshirt senior wideout Tre Tipton on a three-yard out route in the end zone, giving Pitt a 14-13 lead just before the end of the first half.

One of the game’s most decisive plays came with Pitt trailing 16-14 after a third Delaney field goal saw Virginia regain the lead. On second and 10 and Pitt’s own 25, Pickett unleashed a deep ball to redshirt junior Taysir Mack. Despite being wide open, Mack dropped the ball. Pickett threw an interception on the very next play, giving Virginia the ball at Pitt’s 25. What could’ve been a 40-yard Pitt gain quickly turned into a Cavalier scoring opportunity.

Perkins finally started to show the running talent that saw him rush for over 1,000 yards in 2018. He scrambled for nine yards to pick up a first down, then rushed twice more to set up a third and five at Pitt’s 13. This time doing damage with his arm, Perkins found senior receiver Hasise Dubois for a touchdown, giving Virginia a 23-14 lead with 8:23 left in the third quarter.

Needing points on the scoreboard to stay in the game, Pitt’s offense started a drive at its own 10 yard line still trailing 23-14 with 12:42 remaining. The Panthers started to generate momentum, with Pickett picking up one third-down conversion with his legs and passing to Mack for another. But things turned south after Pitt reached midfield. The Cavaliers sacked Pickett on first and second down, setting up a third and 23. Desperate to keep the drive alive, Pickett threw a pass into heavy traffic where it was intercepted by junior safety Joey Blount.

Fans slowly started to file out of the stadium as Virginia’s offense milked clock to secure its nine-point advantage. The Cavaliers meandered into field goal range, where Delaney missed a 40-yard attempt. With only 4:23 left in the game, Pitt once again couldn’t get out of its own territory and handed the ball back after an unsuccessful fourth down attempt. Virginia sophomore Wayne Taulapapa tacked on a junk-time touchdown run, making the final score 30-14 Cavaliers.

The Panthers will look to rebound next Saturday, when they host the Ohio Bobcats at 11 a.m.