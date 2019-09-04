Keyshon Camp to undergo season-ending surgery
1:21 pm
Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi announced on Wednesday afternoon that junior defensive tackle Keyshon Camp will undergo season-ending surgery on a knee injury suffered in last Saturday’s season opener vs. Virginia.
“We are really heartbroken for Keyshon,” Narduzzi said. “He put a tremendous amount of work in during the offseason and was outstanding against Virginia before he got hurt. Keyshon is a strong young man, though, and I know he won’t let this adversity sidetrack him.”
Camp was disruptive vs. the Cavaliers last weekend, recording a pair of quarterback hits as well as a half sack.
Camp is the second Pitt defensive lineman to lose his season to a knee injury. During training camp, junior Rashad Weaver suffered a non-contact knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2019 season.
Pitt has a short turnaround to fill the holes in its dwindling defensive line depth. The Panthers host Ohio University this Saturday at Heinz Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.