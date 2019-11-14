Listening tour to be held for My Pitt redesign

The University announced Tuesday that it is looking for student input regarding an upcoming redesign of the student portal, My Pitt, and will be hosting in-person sessions as well as webinars.

Pitt IT is hosting a “listening tour” to get student feedback and insight ahead of an upcoming redesign of the University’s student portal, My Pitt. The University announced Tuesday that it is looking for student input and will be hosting in-person sessions as well as webinars, according to a press release.

According to the event’s webpage, some specific topics that are being covered are what features would make My Pitt “a more useful website,” and features that students would like to see in a mobile app for the site.

“Attendees are invited to share feedback, offer suggestions and brainstorm ideas with other students,” the press release said.

The listening tour has 12 different dates, times and locations for interested students to choose from, starting on Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m. in Benedum Hall and concluding with a session on Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. in the William Pitt Union. Interested students must register through the link on My Pitt.

Monday, Nov. 18, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Benedum Hall, room 102)

Monday, Nov. 18, noon – 1 p.m. (WPU, room 540)

Monday, Nov. 18, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (WPU, room 540)

Monday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Benedum Hall, room 102)

Tuesday, Nov. 19, noon – 1 p.m. (WPU, room 540)

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (Benedum Hall, room 102)

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. (WPU, room 540)

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. (Cathedral of Learning, room 717E)

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (WPU, room 827)

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. (WPU, room 827)

Thursday, Nov. 21, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. (Benedum Hall, room 102)

Thursday, Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. (Benedum Hall, room 102)

Thursday, Nov. 21, noon – 1 p.m. (WPU, room 540)

Thursday, Nov. 21, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. (WPU, room 540)