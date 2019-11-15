Police blotter: Nov. 7-13

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Nov. 7

11:10 a.m. A faculty member reported being the victim of a scam at the Cathedral of Learning.

10:49 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation to a student for underage drinking and carrying false ID.

Friday, Nov. 8

8:05 a.m. Police received a report of an unknown individual leaving harassing notes on an office door at a Baum Boulevard building.

4:51 p.m. City Fire responded to a report of a trash can fire in the Quad.

8:53 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on McKee Place.

9:57 p.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student at Forbes Hall after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Saturday, Nov. 9

12:45 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Meyran Avenue.

2:55 p.m. A retail theft was reported at The Pitt Shop on Forbes Avenue.

4:14 p.m. A criminal mischief was reported at the Cathedral of Learning.

6:46 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on McKee Place.

11:55 p.m. Pitt police issued citations to two students at Centre Plaza Apartments for hosting an underage drinking party.

Sunday, Nov. 10

12:20 a.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student at Centre Plaza Apartments after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

1:52 a.m. Pitt police issued citations to two students at Centre Plaza Apartments for excessive noise.

4:46 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported at The Pitt Shop on Forbes Avenue.

11:48 a.m. An individual at the William Pitt Union reported his backpack was missing.

Monday, Nov. 11

4:29 p.m. A retail theft was reported at the University Store on Fifth Avenue.

4:33 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery on Forbes Avenue.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

9:37 a.m. A retail theft was reported at the University Store on Fifth Avenue.

11:18 a.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate near Posvar Hall for trespassing, theft and receiving stolen property.

9:12 p.m. Pitt police issued citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness to a University staff member on O’Hara Street.

10:53 p.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student at Holland Hall after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

11:26 p.m. Pitt police issued a conduct referral to a student at Tower B after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Wednesday, Nov. 13.