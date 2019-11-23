Volleyball defends unfamiliar homecourt vs. FSU

The Panthers moved to 15-0 in the ACC after a 3-1 win over FSU on Friday

Pitt volleyball has built a reputation as today’s most dominant Panthers team, and their undefeated conference record and No. 2 ranking backs that claim up. But only one thing has proven capable of slowing down the Panthers.

The Petersen Events Center — Pitt volleyball has struggled in their slightly larger temporary home. Over the past two seasons they hold only a 2-2 record in the Pete, a drastic difference from their 56-3 overall record.

On Friday, nothing came easy, but the Panthers were able to close out three sets and preserve their perfect ACC record with a 3-1 win over Florida State.

The Panthers were led by junior Kayla Lund, who was all over the floor for Pitt. She filled the box score, recording 14 kills, 15 digs, an assist and 16 digs. Junior Chinaza Ndee recorded a game-high in kills with 19 and was followed closely by redshirt-senior Stephanie Williams, who added 16 kills.

First-year Lexis Akeo was once again stalwart in the passing game, recording 43 assists. Redshirt first-year Maddie Sobeleski added 15 assists in relief of Akeo.

Pitt gets one day’s rest before heading to Raleigh, North Carolina for a date with NC State on Sunday afternoon. The match is slated to begin at 1p.m.