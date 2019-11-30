Panthers fumble away Senior Day to Boston College, 26-19

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Entering Pitt football’s regular-season finale against Boston College at Heinz Field Saturday afternoon, both teams had high sources of motivation. For the Panthers, it would be the seniors’ final home game in blue and gold. The 5-6 Eagles, meanwhile, desperately needed one last win to become bowl eligible.

The desire for bowl eligibility won out in the end, as Boston College junior tailback AJ Dillon ran like a man possessed while leading his Eagles (6-6 overall, 4-4 ACC) to a 26-19 victory over the stunned hometown Panthers (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC).

“No question we’re frustrated,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said. “I don’t think we’re playing our best. We should be better than what we are right now … I mean, BC came in, they’re hungry, trying to get a bowl game themselves. They played better than we did. We didn’t execute.”

Pitt notably underachieved in two of its strongest departments — sacks and run defense. The Panthers entered Saturday as the nation’s leader in sacks per game (4.36) and sixth-best team in rushing yards allowed per game (92.6). Against Boston College, Pitt took down redshirt sophomore quarterback Dennis Grosel just once and allowed the Eagles to rush for 264 yards as a team.

Granted, Grosel only had to drop back 19 times and complete nine passes, as Dillon carried his team to victory almost single-handedly. He carried the ball 32 times for 178 yards, 11 more than Pitt allowed to any previous opponent this season, and one touchdown.

The Panthers simply had no answer for the 6-foot, 250-pound Dillon. This was evident when the Eagles were up seven and needing to milk clock with 5:26 remaining. They simply handed Dillon the ball eight straight times and let him do the rest — he routinely picked up chunks of yardage while carrying Pitt defenders on his back.

“AJ Dillon is a big back. He fought for yards. We didn’t tackle 250 pounds very well. He’s a hefty guy,” Narduzzi said. “He’s a big back, an NFL tailback.”

The Panthers, in addition to their inability to stop Dillon, were done in by the same issue that has plagued them all season — turnovers. They gave the ball over four times, including a red-zone interception from junior quarterback Kenny Pickett and three fumbles.

“We gave them 12 points off of four turnovers,” Narduzzi said. “Very well could have been 28 … I feel bad for those seniors going out and playing like that.”

Pitt’s senior starters on the defensive side of the ball — safeties Jazzee Stocker and Damar Hamlin — played nobly in their final showing at Heinz Field, leading the team with 11 and nine total tackles, respectively. On the other side of the ball, senior receiver Maurice Ffrench returned from a jaw injury to lead Pitt with nine receptions for 79 yards.

Other contributors included first-year running back Vincent Davis, who led Pitt with 45 rushing yards and a touchdown on just six carries. First-year receiver Jared Wayne filled in admirably for the absent Taysir Mack, catching six passes for 100 yards. Pickett completed 30 of 40 passes for 323 yards.

Wayne’s 100-yard receiving performance was the first by a Pitt true freshman since Tyler Boyd did it five times in 2013.

“[Wayne’s] been doing a great job, I’m so proud of him,” Pickett said. “He shows up every day to work. I’m going to keep working with him, Coach Beatty will and you know, he’s going to be a great player for us.”

Redshirt junior kicker Alex Kessman may have been Pitt’s most valuable player, making all four of his field goals — including a long of 48 yards — to keep the Panthers in the game.

Finishing the season with a 7-5 overall and 4-4 ACC record, the Panthers now await their bowl destination which will be announced on Dec. 8.