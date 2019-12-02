Volleyball earns No. 6 seed, opens tournament vs. Howard Friday

Pitt volleyball will host Howard on Dec. 6 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA revealed its official bracket Sunday night for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament and Pitt (29-1 overall, 18-0 ACC) — despite finishing the regular season with a No. 2 ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll — earned a No. 6 overall seed by the selection committee.

The Panthers will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at the Petersen Events Center for the second year in a row. Pitt will open its tournament campaign on Dec. 6 against Howard.

Joining the Panthers and Bison in Pittsburgh will be Cincinnati and VCU. Additionally, rival No. 11 Penn State, whom Pitt split a home-and-home series with back in September, awaits on the other side of the bracket. If the Panthers can win their first two games, a potential Sweet 16 rubber match to settle their unofficial three-game series with the Nittany Lions looms on the horizon.

After three straight years of losing in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, this year’s Pitt team is hungry for more and will get plenty of opportunities to defend its home turf in the process.

In addition to hosting the first two rounds at the Petersen Events Center, PPG Paints Arena will also house the Final Four beginning on Dec. 19.

Pitt will begin its journey to Pittsburgh’s Final Four this Friday against the Bison. Its tournament opening match is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Pete.