Police blotter: Nov. 21-Dec. 4
12:02 am
The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.
Thursday, Nov. 21
8:21 a.m. Residence Life reported 12 students who committed alcohol violations in November.
2:43 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the Quad.
4:25 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.
Friday, Nov. 22
12:09 a.m. Pitt police issued conduct referrals to six students at Bouquet Gardens after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.
10:02 a.m. Residence Life reported 16 more students who committed alcohol violations in November.
12:33 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Semple Street.
9:04 p.m. Pitt police confiscated a smoking device and a small amount of marijuana at Tower B.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Nov. 23.
Sunday, Nov. 24
1:40 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Dawson Street.
Monday, Nov. 25
12:43 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported at the Cathedral of Learning.
5:19 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Semple Street.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Wednesday, Nov. 27.
2:55 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for trespassing to a non-University affiliate near Posvar Hall.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Nov. 28.
Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Nov. 29.
Saturday, Nov. 30
8:53 p.m. Pitt police issued conduct referrals to two students at Tower B after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.
Sunday, Dec. 1
10:39 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for public drunkenness to a non-University affiliate on Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street.
Monday, Dec. 2
4:20 a.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at Fifth and Bellefield avenues.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
10:06 a.m. An individual reported the theft of their bicycle from O’Hara Street.