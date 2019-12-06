Police blotter: Nov. 21-Dec. 4

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Pitt News collates and publishes the Pitt police’s media crime log on a weekly basis. Read more here.

Thursday, Nov. 21

8:21 a.m. Residence Life reported 12 students who committed alcohol violations in November.

2:43 p.m. A simple assault was reported at the Quad.

4:25 p.m. The University Store on Fifth reported a retail theft.

Friday, Nov. 22

12:09 a.m. Pitt police issued conduct referrals to six students at Bouquet Gardens after a campus security authority reported a liquor law violation.

10:02 a.m. Residence Life reported 16 more students who committed alcohol violations in November.

12:33 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Semple Street.

9:04 p.m. Pitt police confiscated a smoking device and a small amount of marijuana at Tower B.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Saturday, Nov. 23.

Sunday, Nov. 24

1:40 a.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Dawson Street.

Monday, Nov. 25

12:43 a.m. A criminal mischief was reported at the Cathedral of Learning.

5:19 p.m. Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on Semple Street.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Wednesday, Nov. 27.

2:55 a.m. Pitt police issued a citation for trespassing to a non-University affiliate near Posvar Hall.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Thursday, Nov. 28.

Police recorded nothing in the crime log for Friday, Nov. 29.

Saturday, Nov. 30

8:53 p.m. Pitt police issued conduct referrals to two students at Tower B after a campus security authority reported a drug law violation.

Sunday, Dec. 1

10:39 p.m. Pitt police issued a citation for public drunkenness to a non-University affiliate on Forbes Avenue and Bouquet Street.

Monday, Dec. 2

4:20 a.m. Pitt police arrested a non-University affiliate for driving under the influence at Fifth and Bellefield avenues.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

10:06 a.m. An individual reported the theft of their bicycle from O’Hara Street.