Pitt releases latest hazing report

Phi Gamma Delta was placed back in good standing after a hazing probe in October.

Pitt released its biannual hazing report earlier this month, detailing seven incidents of possible hazing on campus beginning in April 2019 and extending through the year. The University has resolved all but one of the investigations resulting from the incidents, with no hazing violations filed.

The hazing report, which is published twice a year, is required by the state Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law. The death of Pennsylvania State University student Timothy Piazza while pledging the Beta Theta Pi fraternity drew national attention to the issue of hazing and led to the law’s creation.

The hazing report included two previously unreported September 2019 incidents — one involving Pitt’s chapter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and another involving the Mastana Fusion Dance Club.

An anonymous report, filed in early September, stated that members of Kappa Kappa Gamma allegedly “hazed” members on Sept. 1, 2019.

The second previously unreported incident, this time involving the dance club, occurred on Sept. 15, 2019. An anonymous report alleged that organization members forced new members to consume alcohol, according to the University hazing report.

After investigations of both incidents, the hazing report said, there was insufficient information to support hazing violations. The University did not assign sanctions to the sorority or the dance club.

The hazing report also provides additional details on the string of Greek life hazing investigations from last fall, of which all but one were closed with no hazing violations filed.

Pitt’s chapter of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity originally suspended new member activities last October, before moving to a full suspension later that month. At the time, Pitt spokesperson Kevin Zwick said an anonymous report led to the status changes and an investigation, which is still ongoing.

According to the University hazing report, the anonymous report alleged that organization members forced new members to consume alcohol and relinquish their cell phones.

The sanctions remain in effect while the investigation is still ongoing.

Pitt also suspended new member education for chapters of the Chi Omega sorority and the Delta Sigma Phi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Phi Gamma Delta fraternities in late October following anonymous reports of alleged hazing.

Two similar anonymous reports alleged that members of Chi Omega and Delta Sigma Phi allegedly forced new members of their respective organizations to consume alcohol and kiss strangers, according to the University hazing report.

The University hazing report also said an anonymous report alleged that members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon allegedly forced new members to perform a dance, while another anonymous report alleged members of Phi Gamma Delta forced new members to consume a carrot after members urinated on it.

After investigating the allegations against the four organizations, the hazing report said, there was insufficient information to support hazing violations.

The University assigned sanctions of holding a mock social event by Feb. 10 to Chi Omega and Sigma Alpha Epsilon, while Delta Sigma Phi has until Sept. 30. Chi Omega and Sigma Alpha Epsilon are also not allowed to participate in activities where alcohol is present until Jan. 31, while Delta Sigma Phi cannot participate until April 30. The University did not assign sanctions to Phi Gamma Delta.